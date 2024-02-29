Wyoming Legislature accepting interim topic suggestions through Friday

The Wyoming Legislature is accepting submissions through 4 p.m. Friday, March 1, for topics to be considered for interim study after the current budget session ends.

The online interim topic submission form is available here.

The form asks people submitting proposed topics to keep in mind that:

-faced with limited time, budget, and staff resources, identifying topics for interim study is one of the most important tasks of the interim committee

-to effectively operate, the committee must identify, prioritize, and select the most significant topics for interim study

-the committee chairs will schedule an organizational meeting during the last week of session at which interim topics submitted via the online form will be prioritized by the committee and subsequently submitted to management council

-interim study topics should be within the logical jurisdiction of the committee

-topics and concerns should be big enough or complicated enough to warrant committee “study”

Interim topics typically cover, but are not limited to, the following, according to the form:

-receive agency reports and updates required by law or requested by the committee

-review of issues for which Wyoming has limited legislative options/solutions currently in place

-proposals to continue previous committee studies that did not “get off the ground”

-proposals to relook at failed legislation during the current session

-proposals to “monitor” current or anticipated federal programs or activities that will impact subject areas germane to the committee

The interim topic submissions will be compiled for consideration by joint committees during the last week of the 2024 budget session, state staffers said.

For more information, email [email protected].