The state champion Wyoming Indian Chiefs – h/t Randy Tucker

The Wyoming Indian Chiefs took a firetruck ride from the Sutherland’s parking lot, south on Federal Boulevard through Riverton before dropping the state champion boys team off in the Wind River Casino parking lot. Assistant coaches Norman Willow (headdress) and Christian Lopez with head coach Craig Ferris and part of the Chiefs team – h/t Randy Tucker

The Chiefs beat Lusk 48-42 in the Class 2-A boys’ state championship game at the Ford Wyoming Center late Saturday night. State Champion Firetruck Ride