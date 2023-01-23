Wyoming Hunters & Fishermen announce ice derby winners

(Shoshoni, WY) Wyoming Hunters & Fishermen, along with co-hosts and sponsors B&K Shoreline Stop and the Boysen Marina, announced the winners of this weekend’s ice fishing derby held at Boysen Reservoir on Sunday.

A Boysen tradition for many years, WH&F’s Jay Fountain said this was his “fourth year fishing it and my third year sponsoring it,” he said. “The last two years, I did the kids-only with door prizes. This year there were prizes and plaques for the biggest fish for everybody, down to even the smallest fish for the kids.”

Fountain added his appreciation to the Davisons of B&K Shoreline Spot for putting on the derby. “Bruce and Karen are very much appreciated,” he said. “This is my favorite (derby) to sponsor and participate in. It’s so fun, and there are a lot of downhome, good folks.”

Participation was just 20 entries shy of last year’s derby. Cash awards were given for the categories of crappie, ling, perch, trout, and walleye by weight.

Trout

1st: Alyssa Brown – 5.03 lbs (youth)

2nd: Adam Lye – 5.00 lbs

3rd: Westlyn Parkins – 4.15 lbs (youth)

4th: Willie Forbes – 4.08 lbs Westlyn Parkins (right) 3rd place Trout & 2nd place Ling (youth) Willie Forbes – 4th place Trout h/t Carol Harper

Crappie

1st: Wayne Olsen – 1.14 lbs

2nd: Jeremy Lyons – 1.11 lbs

3rd: Richard Smith – 1.09 lbs

4th: Richard Smith – 1.09 lbs Wayne Olsen – 1st place Crappie Jeremy Lyons – 2nd place Crappie Richard Smith – 3rd & 4th place Crappie h/t Carol Harper

Ling

1st: Tristen Boysen – 4.08 lbs

2nd: Westlyn Parkins – 3.08 lbs (youth)

3rd: Zebulon Malesker – 3.07 lbs

4th: Brandon Reed – 3.06 lbs Tristen Boysen – 1st place Ling Brandon Reed – 4th place Ling

Perch

1st: Clayne Standish – 1.10 lbs

2nd: Tyler Elkins – 1.09 lbs

3rd: Kenneth Post – 1.09 lbs

4th: Azia Martinez – 1.08 lbs Clayne Standish – 1st place Perch Kenneth Post – 3rd place Perch Azia Martinez – 4th place Perch

Walleye

1st: Damion Knigge – 3.15 lbs (youth)

2nd: John Winter – 3.13 lbs

3rd: John Winter – 3.12 lbs

4th: Amee Zuck – 3:08 lbs Damion Knigge – 1st place Walleye (youth) John Winter – 2nd & 3rd Walleye Amee Zuck (right) – 4th place Walleye

Smallest Fish Awards:

Aubrey Lopez, crappie – 0.01 lbs (youth)

Hayden Lawrence, ling – 0.04 lbs (youth) Aubrey Lopez, Smallest Fish, Crappie Hayden Lawrence, Smallest Fish, Ling

For more information about Wyoming Hunters & Fishermen, join their Facebook group @WyoHuntersFisherman h/t Carol Harper