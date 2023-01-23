Wyoming Hunters & Fishermen announce ice derby winners

(Shoshoni, WY) Wyoming Hunters & Fishermen, along with co-hosts and sponsors B&K Shoreline Stop and the Boysen Marina, announced the winners of this weekend’s ice fishing derby held at Boysen Reservoir on Sunday.
A Boysen tradition for many years, WH&F’s Jay Fountain said this was his “fourth year fishing it and my third year sponsoring it,” he said. “The last two years, I did the kids-only with door prizes. This year there were prizes and plaques for the biggest fish for everybody, down to even the smallest fish for the kids.”
Fountain added his appreciation to the Davisons of B&K Shoreline Spot for putting on the derby. “Bruce and Karen are very much appreciated,” he said. “This is my favorite (derby) to sponsor and participate in. It’s so fun, and there are a lot of downhome, good folks.”
Participation was just 20 entries shy of last year’s derby. Cash awards were given for the categories of crappie, ling, perch, trout, and walleye by weight.
Trout
1st: Alyssa Brown – 5.03 lbs (youth)
2nd: Adam Lye – 5.00 lbs
3rd: Westlyn Parkins – 4.15 lbs (youth)
4th: Willie Forbes – 4.08 lbs
Crappie
1st: Wayne Olsen – 1.14 lbs
2nd: Jeremy Lyons – 1.11 lbs
3rd: Richard Smith – 1.09 lbs
4th: Richard Smith – 1.09 lbs
Ling
1st: Tristen Boysen – 4.08 lbs
2nd: Westlyn Parkins – 3.08 lbs (youth)
3rd: Zebulon Malesker – 3.07 lbs
4th: Brandon Reed – 3.06 lbs
Perch
1st: Clayne Standish – 1.10 lbs
2nd: Tyler Elkins – 1.09 lbs
3rd: Kenneth Post – 1.09 lbs
4th: Azia Martinez – 1.08 lbs
Walleye
1st: Damion Knigge – 3.15 lbs (youth)
2nd: John Winter – 3.13 lbs
3rd: John Winter – 3.12 lbs
4th: Amee Zuck – 3:08 lbs
Smallest Fish Awards:
Aubrey Lopez, crappie – 0.01 lbs (youth)
Hayden Lawrence, ling – 0.04 lbs (youth)
