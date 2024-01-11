Wyoming Food Coalition 5th Annual Conference – Coming in February

[WYOMING, January 3rd] – The Wyoming Food Coalition is hosting its 5th Annual Conference on February 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, 2024, in Riverton, Wyoming at Central Wyoming College.

Are you interested in the local food movement and the Wyoming Food Freedom Act? Are you already selling at a farmers market and looking to expand? Are you curious if schools are a good market for your farm or business? Are you worried about liability and risk management?

Please join us for three days of workshops and speakers who will be sharing information about getting produce ready for market, getting your product ready for wholesale, the future of WY Farming, Wyoming Food Freedom Act, Wyoming food safety and food policies. Two additional special workshops on Shared-Use Kitchen 101 and USDA Farm to School Producer Training are scheduled for Thursday, February 1.

We welcome First Lady Jennie Gordon on Saturday, February 3 when she will talk about how her Wyoming Hunger Initiative is using local food to fight hunger and providing producers with fair prices for their products.

Sarah Mock, rural and agricultural author and researcher, was raised on her family farm in Wyoming and she has immersed herself in ag operations. She will talk about The Future of WY Farming and other F Words.

The Wyoming Business Council has launched Wyoming Table, a new statewide local food marketing directory tool to connect growers with buyers. Learn how to enter your products and leverage your business to local, regional, and national buyers.

Come and network with producers from around Wyoming, visit the CWC Meat Lab, and enjoy Fremont County’s locally produced food.

Conference tickets are $55 for members and $65 for non-members. Joining the Wyoming Food Coalition is free. Virtual attendance is also available at $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Please register here.

https://www.eventcreate.com/e/wfc2024annualconference

Join the Wyoming Food Coalition as a member or sign up for updates HERE

The Wyoming Food Coalition is a statewide organization whose mission is to strengthen local food systems by connecting stakeholders and amplifying their voices so that Wyoming producers, eaters, and environments thrive. WFC includes seven working groups focused on different parts of Wyoming’s food system (Vibrant Producers, Fairness & Justice, Healthy People, Policy, Strong Native Communities, Sustainable Ecosystems, and Strategic Communications) These focused groups allow members to engage on the topics they are most passionate about. For more information, or to get involved with WFC, visit https://wyfoodcoalition.org.