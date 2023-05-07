Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame announced Class of 2023 inductees

Press Release
Press Release
h/t Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame via Facebook

The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) has selected 25 inductees for the Class of 2023. The WCHF State Board of Directors voted on the nominees from across the state during its annual meeting April 29 in Casper.

The 10th Annual induction ceremony will be at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper, Sept. 15 and 16. It is open to the public. The event is part of the annual Wyoming Cowboy & Cowgirl Legacy Week, which was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2019.

Regional committees in ten different areas of Wyoming researched and scored over 50 nominations and sent the top picks to the WCHF State Board of Directors. The State Board also selected several nominees.

Advertisement

WCHF Class of 2023:

Region 1

  • Campbell County – Marion Scott, Gillette
  • Crook County – Wallace Canfield and Jeff Garman both from Sundance
  • Weston County – Julius Frederick Bock, Osage

Region 2

  • Platte County – Larry D. Cundall, Glendo

Region 3

  • Albany County – Shirley Dawn Wright Lilley, Laramie

Region 4

  • None

Region 5

  • Johnson County – George K. Fraker, and Carl Knudson both from Buffalo
  • Sheridan County – Woodrow Wilson Moreland, Big Horn

Region 6

  • Bighorn County – Stan and Mary Flitner, Greybull
  • Park County – Lewis Clifton “Sonny” Bennion Sr., Meeteetse and Simeon Leon Thayer, Cody
  • Washakie County – Gary Vernon Rice, Tensleep

Region 7

  • Carbon County – Charles L. Vyvey, Encampment
  • Sweetwater County – Gary Zakotnik, Eden
  • William J. “Bill” Thoman, Green River

Region 8

  • Hot Springs County – Ross Rhodes, Thermopolis
  • Fremont County – Donald Sheer, Dubois

Region 9

  • Lincoln County – Ray C. Fritz., LaBarge
  • Uinta County – C. B. Hamilton and Richard Henry Hamilton (family nomination), Fort Bridger

Region 10

  • Sublette County – William Patrick Dew, Pinedale, Carl and Bud Jorgensen, Pinedale
  • Dru and Tawny Roberts, Daniel
  • Teton County – Tom Breen, Jackson
  • Mike Taylor, Wilson
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.