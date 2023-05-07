Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame announced Class of 2023 inductees

The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) has selected 25 inductees for the Class of 2023. The WCHF State Board of Directors voted on the nominees from across the state during its annual meeting April 29 in Casper.
The 10th Annual induction ceremony will be at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper, Sept. 15 and 16. It is open to the public. The event is part of the annual Wyoming Cowboy & Cowgirl Legacy Week, which was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2019.
Regional committees in ten different areas of Wyoming researched and scored over 50 nominations and sent the top picks to the WCHF State Board of Directors. The State Board also selected several nominees.
WCHF Class of 2023:
Region 1
- Campbell County – Marion Scott, Gillette
- Crook County – Wallace Canfield and Jeff Garman both from Sundance
- Weston County – Julius Frederick Bock, Osage
Region 2
- Platte County – Larry D. Cundall, Glendo
Region 3
- Albany County – Shirley Dawn Wright Lilley, Laramie
Region 4
- None
Region 5
- Johnson County – George K. Fraker, and Carl Knudson both from Buffalo
- Sheridan County – Woodrow Wilson Moreland, Big Horn
Region 6
- Bighorn County – Stan and Mary Flitner, Greybull
- Park County – Lewis Clifton “Sonny” Bennion Sr., Meeteetse and Simeon Leon Thayer, Cody
- Washakie County – Gary Vernon Rice, Tensleep
Region 7
- Carbon County – Charles L. Vyvey, Encampment
- Sweetwater County – Gary Zakotnik, Eden
- William J. “Bill” Thoman, Green River
Region 8
- Hot Springs County – Ross Rhodes, Thermopolis
- Fremont County – Donald Sheer, Dubois
Region 9
- Lincoln County – Ray C. Fritz., LaBarge
- Uinta County – C. B. Hamilton and Richard Henry Hamilton (family nomination), Fort Bridger
Region 10
- Sublette County – William Patrick Dew, Pinedale, Carl and Bud Jorgensen, Pinedale
- Dru and Tawny Roberts, Daniel
- Teton County – Tom Breen, Jackson
- Mike Taylor, Wilson