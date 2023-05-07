Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame announced Class of 2023 inductees

The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) has selected 25 inductees for the Class of 2023. The WCHF State Board of Directors voted on the nominees from across the state during its annual meeting April 29 in Casper.

The 10th Annual induction ceremony will be at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper, Sept. 15 and 16. It is open to the public. The event is part of the annual Wyoming Cowboy & Cowgirl Legacy Week, which was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2019.

Regional committees in ten different areas of Wyoming researched and scored over 50 nominations and sent the top picks to the WCHF State Board of Directors. The State Board also selected several nominees.

Advertisement

WCHF Class of 2023:

Region 1

Campbell County – Marion Scott, Gillette

Crook County – Wallace Canfield and Jeff Garman both from Sundance

Weston County – Julius Frederick Bock, Osage

Region 2

Platte County – Larry D. Cundall, Glendo

Region 3

Albany County – Shirley Dawn Wright Lilley, Laramie

Region 4

None

Region 5

Johnson County – George K. Fraker, and Carl Knudson both from Buffalo

Sheridan County – Woodrow Wilson Moreland, Big Horn

Region 6

Bighorn County – Stan and Mary Flitner, Greybull

Park County – Lewis Clifton “Sonny” Bennion Sr., Meeteetse and Simeon Leon Thayer, Cody

Washakie County – Gary Vernon Rice, Tensleep

Region 7

Carbon County – Charles L. Vyvey, Encampment

Sweetwater County – Gary Zakotnik, Eden

William J. “Bill” Thoman, Green River

Region 8

Hot Springs County – Ross Rhodes, Thermopolis

Fremont County – Donald Sheer, Dubois

Region 9

Lincoln County – Ray C. Fritz., LaBarge

Uinta County – C. B. Hamilton and Richard Henry Hamilton (family nomination), Fort Bridger

Region 10

Sublette County – William Patrick Dew, Pinedale, Carl and Bud Jorgensen, Pinedale

Dru and Tawny Roberts, Daniel

Teton County – Tom Breen, Jackson

Mike Taylor, Wilson