Wyoming Community Bank’s Golf for Hospice Tournament was a success!

The first weekend in September gave us a typical fall weekend in Wyoming – beautiful on Sunday and rainy on Monday. Wyoming Community Bank’s 2023 Annual Golf for Hospice Fundraising Tournament took place on Labor Day weekend. This year $4,505 was raised from the Tournament for Help for Health Hospice. To add to the excitement of the Tournament this year, we had a golfer come within 1” of making a Hole in One on Monday, 9/4/23. If he had, he would have won $10,000!!!
We want to thank all our sponsors, volunteers and participants for making the Golf for Hospice Tournament a successful fundraiser for this amazing organization. Additional sponsors for this two-day event were Hi Mountain Jerky, Summit West CPA Group, P.C., Tom Youtz and Brad & Sheila McPherson.
Mark your calendars for the Denim, Diamonds & Disco Hospice Fundraiser on October 14th at the St. Margaret’s Gym in Riverton. For tickets or more information, call 856-1206. Wyoming Community Bank will present its 2023 Community Partnership Award to Help for Hospice at this event.
Congratulations to our Tournament Winners!
DAY 1
Hole #1 –ALL –Longest Putt $50 PSC Gordon Terhune
Hole #8 –ALL –Closest in 2 $50 PSC Tim Hill
Hole #18 -Chipping Contest $50 PSC Susan Goetzinger
Hole #3 –In the water (Drawing) Dozen Balls Jesse Crispin
Hole #10 –In the sand (Drawing) Dozen Balls Tasya Ravellette
Hole #11 –In the water (Drawing) Dozen Balls Marcia Hines
DAY 2
Hole #1 –ALL –Longest Putt $50 PSC Jim Phillip
Hole #8 –ALL –Closest in 2 $50 PSC Curt Galitz
Hole #4 –In the sand (Drawing) Dozen Balls Gordon Terhune
Hole #11 –In the water (Drawing) Dozen Balls Marcia Hines
Ladies Division 1st $100.00 Eller/Ravellette
Mixed Division 1st $160.00 Solan/Burleson
Men’s Division 1st $360.00 Crispen/Hill T
2nd $150.00 Linton/CainesT
2nd $150.00 J Graham/C Graham