Wyoming Community Bank’s Golf for Hospice Tournament was a success!

The first weekend in September gave us a typical fall weekend in Wyoming – beautiful on Sunday and rainy on Monday. Wyoming Community Bank’s 2023 Annual Golf for Hospice Fundraising Tournament took place on Labor Day weekend. This year $4,505 was raised from the Tournament for Help for Health Hospice. To add to the excitement of the Tournament this year, we had a golfer come within 1” of making a Hole in One on Monday, 9/4/23. If he had, he would have won $10,000!!!

We want to thank all our sponsors, volunteers and participants for making the Golf for Hospice Tournament a successful fundraiser for this amazing organization. Additional sponsors for this two-day event were Hi Mountain Jerky, Summit West CPA Group, P.C., Tom Youtz and Brad & Sheila McPherson.

Mark your calendars for the Denim, Diamonds & Disco Hospice Fundraiser on October 14th at the St. Margaret’s Gym in Riverton. For tickets or more information, call 856-1206. Wyoming Community Bank will present its 2023 Community Partnership Award to Help for Hospice at this event.

Congratulations to our Tournament Winners!

DAY 1

Hole #1 –ALL –Longest Putt $50 PSC Gordon Terhune

Hole #8 –ALL –Closest in 2 $50 PSC Tim Hill

Hole #18 -Chipping Contest $50 PSC Susan Goetzinger

Hole #3 –In the water (Drawing) Dozen Balls Jesse Crispin

Hole #10 –In the sand (Drawing) Dozen Balls Tasya Ravellette

Hole #11 –In the water (Drawing) Dozen Balls Marcia Hines

DAY 2

Hole #1 –ALL –Longest Putt $50 PSC Jim Phillip

Hole #8 –ALL –Closest in 2 $50 PSC Curt Galitz

Hole #4 –In the sand (Drawing) Dozen Balls Gordon Terhune

Hole #11 –In the water (Drawing) Dozen Balls Marcia Hines

Ladies Division 1st $100.00 Eller/Ravellette

Mixed Division 1st $160.00 Solan/Burleson

Men’s Division 1st $360.00 Crispen/Hill T

2nd $150.00 Linton/CainesT

2nd $150.00 J Graham/C Graham