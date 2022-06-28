Wyoming.com says thank you with 10% discount for Active Military, Vets & First Responders in Fremont County

Wyoming.com has served customers in Fremont County and other communities since 1994 and they are committed to providing the best Internet possible. They are also committed to the communities they serve and that’s why they want to give back to our local heroes.

“We are excited to offer our 50Mbps and 100Mbps Internet packages at a discounted rate to all active military, veterans, and first responders in Fremont County,” stated Jennifer Kintzler, Sales & Marketing Manager.

Do you work in any of these fields in Fremont County?

Dispatcher

Law Enforcement

Emergency Medical Services

Search & Rescue

Fire Fighter

Active Military

Veteran

Wyoming.com would like to say thank you for all you do with a 10% discount on Internet service.

Call 307-856-6400 or visit our website to get set up today!

Happy 4th of July!