WYDOT closes highway between Shoshoni, Casper due to active investigation; suspect involved in double homicide

UPDATE: As of 11:13 AM, “The roadway has been reopened for public travel. Law enforcement will remain in the area as this is still an active-investigation. Please continue to report any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Young to 9-1-1.”

(Fremont County, WY) – Cody Beers from WYDOT has issued the following statement concerning a highway closure between Shoshoni and Casper.

“Human safety concerns,” were listed by WYDOT as the reason behind the closure, but the Natrona County Sheriff’s Department shared the following on their Facebook page earlier this morning, concerning an armed and dangerous individual on the loose named Luke Thomas Young.

Young is reportedly the person of interest in an active double-homicide investigation on HWY 20-26. The most recent update posted at 9:30 AM, states: “The current road closure is along HWY 20-26 between Landmark Lane and Thirty Three Mile Road.”

“If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, or the whereabouts of Luke Thomas Young, please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 307-235-9282. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming through crime-stoppers.com and may be eligible for a cash reward.”

County 10 will post more updates once they become available.