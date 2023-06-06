WRTA to provide SafeRides for Lander Brewfest

(Fremont County, WY) – WRTA is excited to announce that once again this year, the WRTA will be providing free SafeRides at the Lander Brewfest held at the newly consolidated Fremont County Museum Complex in Lander at 1443 Main Street.

The Brewfest is one of the largest and most popular events held in Lander. The event is a wonderful signature event for the town.

“The WRTA is a core partner of the Fremont County DUI Taskforce. Fremont County leads the nation in rate of DUI-related vehicle deaths. We urgently must address this issue. Almost every one of us has lost either a friend or family member to a drunk driver,” stated WRTA Manager Gary Michaud.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Michaud said it was not a good idea for attendees to drive while impaired. “You don’t want to ruin your day by getting pulled over for a DUI or something worse. Just don’t do it.”

The WRTA Manager further explained that the ½% for Economic Development Tax funds enable WRTA to provide transit services in Fremont County, including SafeRide. Additionally, WYDOT transit grants and highway safety grants fund these services.

Michaud strongly encouraged attendees to start the event by utilizing the WRTA shuttle to get to the event and said he would personally be driving this bus, to help encourage attendees to avoid temptation of driving afterward, and to use the WRTA’s free SafeRide Home service.

The SafeRide phone number is 307-851-9800.

Advertisement

WRTA BREWFEST SCHEDULE:

Friday Brewfest 5 p.m. -9 p.m.:

Free shuttle from motels to Brewfest site at 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Free SafeRide shuttle bus during Brewfest

Free SafeRide provided from local establishments to lodging 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Saturday, Brewfest from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.:

Advertisement

Shuttle from motels to Brewfest site at 2 p.m.

Free SafeRide shuttle bus during Brewfest

Free snacks and water and Free SafeRide provided from local establishments to lodging 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Michaud noted that the Fremont County DUI Taskforce will have a booth at the Lander Brewfest.

WRTA can be contacted at 307-856-7118