WRTA to offer SafeRides for 4th of July celebration

This year, the WRTA started a SafeRide program in partnership with WYDOT and the Fremont County DUI Taskforce. Horrifically, Fremont County has the highest rate of alcohol-related traffic fatalities and all of us have been impacted by these terrible tragedies.

The efforts of the SafeRide program have shown significant results and WRTA strongly encourages the use of the SafeRide Program during the 4th of July, the biggest weekend of the year in Fremont County.

Neither this program nor the outcomes would be possible without the ½% Economic Development Funds.

Gary Michaud, WRTA Manager stated, “This is a time to celebrate – please don’t take the chance or ruining your day by getting pulled over or even worse. Just don’t drink and drive.”

The SafeRide phone number is 851-9800.

The Safe Ride Schedule for the 4th of July will be:

July 3rd and 4th: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. in Lander, Hudson and Riverton

Lander Buffalo BBQ, July 4th: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

LOTRA 4th of July Rodeo: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

WRTA will also be providing a rodeo shuttle from the Lander Community Center to the Rodeo grounds from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

