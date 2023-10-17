Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative to meet November 9

(Riverton, WY) – Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates seven outdoor recreation collaboratives convened throughout the state to bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize grassroots opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.

The Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (WRORC – Fremont County) will meet on Thursday, November 9, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Little Wind Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton (1010 Fairground Road). Join virtually here: https://meet.google.com/oik-hgqx-qop or dial: ‪(US) +1 650-735-3352 PIN: ‪601 114 133#.

At the previous meeting in September, there was a presentation about WY Heritage Trail improvements, subcommittee updates and numerous topics were discussed. The meeting in November will include a state shooting complex discussion, updates from subcommittees, project updates, and a presentation.

Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in-person or virtually. There will be a designated time for public comment near the end of each meeting.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.

Learn more about the Office and future community collaboratives by following them on social media or visiting www.wyorec.com.