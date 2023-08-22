Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative to meet in Dubois September 14

(Dubois, WY) – Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates seven outdoor recreation collaboratives convened throughout the state to bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize grassroot opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.

The Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (WRORC) is one of the seven across the state, and is based in Fremont County.

They will meet on Thursday, September 14, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Dubois Library (202 N 1st St). Join virtually here: https://meet.google.com/mdd-gaff-cdm or dial: ‪(US) +1 470-268-2852 PIN: ‪685 827 292#.

On the agenda for the meeting are subcommittee updates, a group brainstorm/update on Dubois topics, an early discussion for a WRORC clean-up day, and more.

Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in-person or virtually. There will be a designated time for public comment near the end of each meeting.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.

Learn more about the Office and future community collaboratives by following them on social media or visiting www.wyorec.com.

