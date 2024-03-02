WRORC to meet March 14

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates eight outdoor recreation collaboratives convened throughout the state to bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize grassroot opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.

Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (WRORC – Fremont County) – will meet on Thursday, March 14th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Community Room at the Dubois Library (202 N 1st St). Join virtually here: https://meet.google.com/fxk-ofaa-ebv or dial: ‪(US) +1 573-609-8575 PIN: ‪425 667 054#.

At the previous meeting in January, there was an update on the Sunnyside Trail, a subcommittee structure discussion, updates from the group, and a Dark Sky Park Designation presentation from Sinks Canyon State Park. The meeting in March will include an update on the collaborative structure, new topics to discuss, advisor updates, and prep for the collaborative activity.

Advertisement

Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in-person or virtually. There will be a designated time for public comment near the end of each meeting.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.

Learn more about the Office and future community collaboratives by following us on social media or visiting wyorec.info/collaboratives.