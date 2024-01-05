WRORC to meet on Jan. 25

(Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates eight outdoor recreation collaboratives convened throughout the state to bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize grassroots opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.

Fremont County has the Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (WRORC). They will meet on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Sinks Canyon State Park Visitor’s Center near Lander (3079 Sinks Canyon Rd). Join virtually here: https://meet.google.com/sac-fxwc-apk or dial ‪(US) +1 475-549-0459 PIN: ‪979 485 496#.

At the previous meeting in November, there was a discussion about Fremont County’s State Shooting Complex proposal, subcommittee updates, and a presentation from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The meeting in January will include a meeting portion with updates from the collaborative and subcommittees and a Dark Sky Designation Celebration with the Sinks Canyon State Park staff.

Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in-person or virtually. There will be a designated time for public comment near the end of each meeting.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.

Learn more about the Office and future community collaboratives by following us on social media or visiting wyorec.info/collaboratives.