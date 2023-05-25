Writer sign-up closes soon for 2023 Bookmarked Literary Festival

(Fremont County, WY) – The Bookmarked Literary Festival returns this year from September 29 through October 1, and they are seeking local writers to share their works.

You don’t have to be published to participate. You can also share something in the works. The three featured genres include fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

The deadline to sign-up is rapidly approaching, so don’t delay and register before it closes on June 2. Click here to fill out the form online.

The Bookmarked Literary Festival was started in 2020 by two Lander librarians.

“It serves as an event that connects local writers to local readers through readings and book fairs, and encourages neighbors to discover their new favorite writers and authors right here in Fremont County.

“It introduces the county’s numerous writers to each other.

“And it celebrates the art of writing by hosting workshops for our youngest community members, writing contests for all ages, workshops for those wanting to hone their craft, great food, and an inspiring keynote speaker.”

This year’s keynote speaker is Chris Bohjalian. Click here to read more about this critically acclaimed author.

Those with questions about the Bookmarked Literary Festival should email [email protected].