The Shoshoni boys fell behind early 14-5 to a talented group of 10th graders from Cheyenne East in a season-opening 67-39 loss to the Thunderbirds.

The Wrangler offense was disjointed in the early going while East had great balance, hitting four 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes of the game and taking the ball inside off a high post give-and-go consistently. Oakley Hicks had tight defense on a shot – h/t Randy Tucker

Shoshoni plays the Sheridan Sophomores at 1 p.m. at the Rendezvous Elementary School gym.

Advertisement