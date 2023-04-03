Winter storm moves across the area today; between 1 to 2 feet of snow possible by Tuesday evening

Vince Tropea
County 10 Weather

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow will spread across much of the state today, with the heaviest snowfall expected for much of the central and southern regions.

Snow rates and wind increase through the afternoon, which will likely combine for white-out conditions.

The highest expected impacts will be this afternoon through Tuesday morning.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20’s for most of the county today, with lows tonight in the upper teens and lower 20’s.

