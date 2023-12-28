Winter Adult Services Events at the Lander Library!

Keep warm at the library this winter! We’ve got lots of events going on for our Adult patrons the next few months, check out what’s happening below:

This January and February at the Lander Library, the Our Human Family documentary series is back again! Join us every Monday at 6 PM in the Carnegie for a variety of human stories from here at home and around the world, starting January 8th – February 12th. Check out the schedule and learn more about the films here.

Yoga is back from the holiday break! Get a workout in at the library with instructor Tiffanie Zimmer every Tuesday night from 5:45 to 6:45 PM starting January 23rd.

Need some reading inspiration this winter? Stop by the front desk for a Winter Bingo card and find some new things to read as you fill out your card…bring a finished row back for a prize! Runs January 2nd through February 29th.

The Met Opera is in full swing this season with TWO opera presentations in January. Ring in the New Year with Nabucco on January 6th and Carmen on January 27th in the Carnegie Room at 10:55 AM. Donations are appreciated.

Need something to do at home? We’ve got puzzles! Stop by our new puzzle exchange while you’re here for all your puzzling needs…take a puzzle, leave a puzzle!

Stop by the front desk or give us a call at 332-5194 for more details on any of our events this winter!