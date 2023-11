(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will remain near to above normal today.

The higher elevations and western Wyoming will see rain and snow showers today.

The lower elevations East of the Divide will have a breezy to windy day.

Advertisement

Highs will be in the upper 40’s for Dubois and the South Pass area today, with Jeffrey City at 59 degrees and the rest of the county in the lower 60’s.

Lows tonight will be in the 30’s for most. h/t NWSR