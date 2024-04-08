Wind River Learning Academy Student of the week: Jeremy Lane

Each week, staff at Wind River Learning academy nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award one Senior from each high school with a $500 scholarship! To view all Wind River students, click here.

Jeremy Lane is a senior at Wind River Learning Academy and has come a long way the past two years with his grades and work performance. He has been an inspiration to the other students at WRLA in keeping up with their work. Jeremy will go the extra mile when needed. Not only does he work hard here at school, but he also holds down a job which he has received a promotion in! Jeremy cares deeply for family and friends. Speaking his mind about matters that are important to him will never leave you in doubt on how he feels. We at WRLA will miss Jeremy after he graduates, but wish him the best of luck in this new chapter of life!