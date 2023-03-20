Wind River Job Corps Student of The Week: Raymond Williams

Each week, staff at Wind River Job Corps nominates a student who has shown excellent behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Truck Driving Student’s Key to Success is Plan ahead and Focus



Congratulations to Raymond Williams, the current Wind River Job Corps’ most excellent

Student of the Week.

“This student will not let anything distract him! He is a doer, likes to have fun and is working hard in his trade,” says Job Corps center director Dr. Kristen Benson. Raymond came to Wind River Job Corps from Conroe, Texas. He says, “my goal is to complete my training as a heavy truck driver.” But Raymond enlists his entrepreneurial spirit when he looks to the future. “Once I get my Class A commercial driver’s license, I plan to work for my parents for two years until I have saved enough money to buy my own tractor-trailer,” Raymond says. “Then I will do some brokering with my mom so that I will be able to book my own loads for my future drivers.”

Raymond’s road to a bright future is clearly paved.

