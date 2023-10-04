Wind River Job Corps Student of The Week: Nicholas Lacoa

Each week, staff at Wind River Job Corps nominates a student who has shown excellent behavior towards their academics and peers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Wind River Job Corps Student Focused and Achieving Goals

Another student on the fast track to becoming a Heavy Truck Driver here at Wind River Job Corps. Nicholas Lacoa came from Colorado Springs with a goal to get his Class A CDL within 9 months. Nicholas enrolled in the Wind River Job Corps program in June and has already received his certifications in Customer Service, Flagging and OSHA 10.

“Nicholas is one of those students who flies under the radar. Super quiet but has an amazing contagious smile. He is just getting his boots wet in trade and I am sure he will do great things,” says center director Dr. Kristen Benson.

Nicholas commented, “I am sure I will complete this goal as it is high achievable within the 9 month time frame I have given myself. To achieve this I will stay focused, studying in and out of trade while constantly ensuring I fulfill the reason I came her.”

After Nicholas graduates from Wind River Job Corps, he plans to move to Georgia where he will get an entry level job working as a Class A CDL trailer truck driver making around $70,000 per year.

Nicholas Lacoa stay focused and congratulations on being Wind River Job Corps’ Student of the Week.

WIND RIVER JOB CORPS serves up to 300 campus-based and non-residential students generally originating from the Rocky Mountain states. The center provides over 16 career tracks offered through eight vocational programs, including pre-apprenticeship opportunities. These programs have been determined and developed based on the current high-performing job market trends in the region. Included in vocational training are employability skills and community engagement. Wind River Job Corps is the newest of the 124 Job Corps centers located throughout the United States, opening in 2015. It is operated by the Alternate Perspectives, Inc. for the Department of Labor and is located at 4200 Airport Rd in Riverton, Wyoming.

JOB CORPS is a program administered by the United States Department of Labor. The program helps income-eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, trains them for meaningful careers, and assists them with obtaining employment. Job Corps has trained and educated over two million individuals since 1964. It is the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years.

At Job Corps, students have access to room and board while they learn skills in specific training areas for up to three years. In addition to helping students complete their education, obtain career technical skills and gain employment, Job Corps also provides transitional support services, such as help finding employment, housing, child care, and transportation. Job Corps graduates either enter the workforce or an apprenticeship, go on to higher education, or join the military.

API Alternate Perspectives Incorporated (API) is a certified small, woman-owned company with corporate headquarters just outside our nation’s capital. API’s mission is to help individuals and organizations achieve their goals and realize their dreams by providing them with new ways of thinking to create new ways of doing. API staff have extensive Job Corps experience in almost every aspect of the Job Corps program. The API Operating model begins with building a “positive normative culture” at each center defined by four norms: respect self, respect others, respect community, and strive for excellence. Students and staff at the Wind River Job Corps Center are expected to adopt and embrace these norms to learn, grown, and strive for continuous improvement. In addition to Wind River Job Corps, API operates the Westover Job Corps Center, and Shriver Job Corps Center, both in Massachusetts.