Wind River Cares is hiring!

An organization is only as good as its staff. We do our best to provide our patients with the highest level of care that we can and we believe that our staff is some of the best around.

We are looking for people who are passionate about providing the highest quality of health care while doing it in a friendly and culturally respectful manner. If you are that person or if you know someone who would fit right in with us, send them our way!

We are currently looking to fill these positions:

Cultural Services Coordinator

Information Technology Director

Sacred Child Home Director

Quality Improvement Specialist

Phlebotomist

Help Desk Technician

Grant and Services Support Assistant

IMPORTANT APPLICATION CRITERIA

Submit a complete application with supporting documents to WRFCHC Human Resource Department located at 120 North 6th East St (Old DFS Bldg.), Riverton WY.

Fillable online applications and download applications are also available at windriver.care and can be emailed to [email protected].

For any questions, please contact Susan Apodaca at 307-851-5100.

Supporting documents: Proof of Covid Vaccination and Booster, Driver’s License, Tribal ID, High School Diploma/GED, Degree or professional credentials, and other supporting documents that verify required qualifications.

Applicants who have a current application on file, please submit a letter of interest for each position in which you want to be considered. The letter should address how you meet each qualification. Telephone calls are not accepted in place of an employment application or letter of interest.

Background investigation, drug and alcohol screening are required as a condition of employment. Refusal will render the applicant ineligible for employment.