Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Our Willow Creek Student of the Week is Madeline Sand.

“Madeline LOVES school and she shows up every single day ready to learn. Her love for learning is infectious. She doesn’t give up, even when things get hard. She is kind, helpful, and always doing her best work. She is a great peer and a wonderful friend to those around her. She is the true definition of a Willow Creek Wolf. I am so proud to be her teacher!”

