(Dubois, WY) – The Wiggins Fork Bridge up East Fork Road will be removed on Friday, November 3, 2023. Expect a minimum of one-hour delays between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for this removal. Please plan accordingly.

Please contact the Fremont County Transportation Department at (307) 332-1038 should you have any questions regarding this construction. h/t Fremont County Transportation