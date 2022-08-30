WHP trooper assists motorist with flat tire in Fremont County

Vince Tropea
WHP Trooper Jason Ramsey changes a flat tire for two travellers. h/t WHP Facebook page photo

(Fremont County, WY) – In a post shared on the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Facebook page on August 30, Trooper Jason Ramsey was acknowledged for recently assisting two stranded travelers after their car got a flat tire.

“Troopers not only enforce state laws but will always help the public in a time of need. Trooper Jason Ramsey in Troop I recently assisted two women whose car had a flat tire.

“The two women were between Lander and Jeffrey City when their driving car sustained a flat tire. The women did not have the proper tools to change the tire, so Trooper Ramsey helped the women change the tire.”

Great work, Trooper Ramsey and WHP!

