(Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Army National Guard is currently collecting toys for ages six months to 17 years now through December 18. Toys can be mailed to or dropped off at the Lander Armory, located at 31 Leedy Drive.

The WYARNG will also support the Foundations for Nations Toy Drive on December 10.

Additional details, such as drop-off times, can be found on the flyer below.

h/t Austin Krueger