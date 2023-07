(Riverton, WY) – Check out the latest Rendezvous weekend event: the Soap Box Car Derby. This sure to be fun new event will take place on Friday, July 14, starting at 6:30 pm on Riverton’s Main Street. Registration is taking place at the event. Fees and other details are shared on the flyer below.

For questions, call the WYRiverton Chamber & Visitor’s Center at (307) 856-4801.