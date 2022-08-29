#WhatsHappening: Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights this weekend

#whatshappening
#whatshappening
County 10 Photo - Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights

(Shoshoni, WY) – Head to Shoshoni this Friday and Saturday for live music, a car show, cornhole and more. Check out the poster below for details!

