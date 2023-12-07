More

    #WhatsHappening: Santa and Grinch visiting Riverton

    Santa and the Grinch will parade through Riverton on Saturday, December 9. The firetruck escort will start at 10 a.m. from Smith’s on West Main, will travel through downtown Riverton to Sutherlands parking lot on North Federal. The holiday characters will be available at Sutherland’s until 2 p.m.

    All Christian Motorcycle Association – Wyoming Spirit Riders are hosting this holiday event and invite all kids to come enjoy candy canes and stuffed animals.

    This is the fifth year the local group has hosted this event full of holiday fun and toys for local kids.

