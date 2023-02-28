WhatsHappening: Riverton utility rate increase public hearing set for March 7

(Riverton, WY) – On March 7, 2023, the Riverton City Council will consider resolutions adjusting its utility rates.

The meeting will be held at 7:00 PM in the Riverton City Council Chambers. A public hearing will be held and the public is invited to attend and provide input.

Pursuant to the 2019 utility rate study, the proposed rate changes include a 3% increase for water and sewer services and a 2% increase for sanitation services.

Please visit the City of Riverton website for additional information. Please call us at (307) 856-9120 with any questions.