(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Garden Club is hosting its annual plant sale to raise funds for beautifying Riverton.

The sale is happening on Saturday, May 14th from 8 am to noon at 1849 West Bend Avenue. They will have perennials and house plants from club members’ yards.

All of the funds raised will go to care for the flower beds at the airport and hospice among others around the city. The club also plants trees, according to member Barb Yates.