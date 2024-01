(Riverton, WY) – Join in on the Quilts of Valor Sew Days 2024 on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2 & 3.

They will be quilting from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

There will be a potluck luncheon on Friday. Please bring a dish to share.

Join the local chapter in sharing the mission of covering “Service Members and Veterans with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”