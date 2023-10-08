WhatsHappening: Lander Volunteer Fire Department holding October 14 open house for National Fire Prevention Week

(Lander, WY) – In conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, which runs from today, October 8 through the 14th, the Lander Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting an open house on Thursday, October 12.

The open house will take place at the LVFD Fire Hall at 430 Garfield Street, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Attendees will have a chance to see a fire burn demonstration, visit with agencies, see a Guardian Life Flight helicopter landing, learn safety tips, learn how to become a firefighter, and see the fire equipment up close.