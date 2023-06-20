WhatsHappening: June 27 dinner planned for disability awareness group passing through Shoshoni on cross-country trip

(Shoshoni, WY) – Journey of Hope, a cross-country bicycling group for disability awareness, will be coming through Shoshoni on Tuesday, June 27 according to a post shared on the Shoshoni Senior Center Facebook page.

There will be a ‘Friendship Dinner’ for the group as they pass through (and anyone else interested in attending), to be held at the Senior Center at 5pm, with the meal provided by First Baptist Church.

“Please join us for spaghetti and breadsticks, and let us know if you would be willing to contribute a side dish or a dessert,” the post states.

Check out the flyer below for more info! h/t Shoshoni Senior Center Facebook page