WhatsHappening: January 16 planning meeting set for Squaw Creek, Baldwin Creek Roads

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County and Y2 Consulting will be holding a planning meeting on January 16, in regards to the future of Squaw Creek and Baldwin Creek Roads.

The meeting will take place from 4:30 to 8:00 PM at the Lander Community Center located at 950 Buena Vista Drive.

The purpose of the event is to seek input on multi-modal preferences for the roads to “determine the future of the loop for all road users.”

Advertisement

The event flyer states that “Improvements that increase pedestrian, dryland skier and cyclist safety on those roads will only happen if you provide input and get involved.”