WhatsHappening: Fremont County Cornhole starts women’s league

(Riverton, WY) – Fremont County Cornhole announced this week that they will start a Singles Women’s League on Tuesday, September 19, at 6:30 pm in the Riverton Elks Lodge.

It is open to all women, regardless of skill level. It will be a 6-week league that will end on November 24. The registration fee is $50, which gets you all 6 weeks of play, and the payouts will be at the end of the 6 weeks. Payouts are dependent on the number of registered throwers.

Contact Ed Newbold at [email protected] or call/text (307) 240-9437 with any questions.

