(Fremont County, WY) – The Food Bank of Wyoming will be distributing food at two locations in Fremont County today, Monday, May 22, according to a post shared on the Fremont County School District (FCSD) #38 Facebook page.

The distributions will be at Arapahoe School and the Fort Washakie Powwow Grounds at 1:00 PM. The addresses are below. h/t Food Bank of Wyoming