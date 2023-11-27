WhatsHappening: Communal Pancake is back with ‘The Holiday Spectacular’

(Riverton, WY) – Communal Pancake Performing Arts is bringing back a crowd favorite, The Holiday Spectacular – a variety show with a little bit of schtick and a whole lot of heart.

Join them as they enjoy a nostalgic and cozy holiday atmosphere featuring a mix of musical performances, festive decorations, and heartwarming moments. Prepare to be dazzled by the magic of the season as they bring you an unforgettable spectacle bound to warm your heart!

The show features several notable local performers, including Amara Fehring, Cameron Michael Fehring, Joe Lefevre, Lily Draper, Coulter Neale, Oakley Boycott, and many others.

Advertisement

Performances are December 14, 15, 16, & 17 at Heritage Hall at the Riverton Fairgrounds. Tickets are general admission and can be purchased at three different price points. Please pick the best ticket option for you! You can buy tickets online here.

Editor’s Note: County 10’s Amanda Fehring is part of Communal Pancake Performing Arts.