Welfare check call leads to increased law enforcement presence Tuesday afternoon in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department responded to a welfare check yesterday, May 17th just after 2 pm on West Park Avenue. Due to the nature of the call, there was an increased law enforcement presence in that area.

There was a concern for the child and mother after some troubling text messages were received by a third party, according to an RPD statement. They were concerned that there may be weapons in the home and combined with the received text messages, RPD activated the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT).

The CNT spoke to the mother who was in the home and asked her to come out but she would not come out of the residence. After approximately an hour and a half of negotiations, she exited the home. After exiting the home, she disobeyed the orders of the Police Officers on scene and she was arrested.

Advertisement

“The Crisis Negotiation Team has shown to substantially reduce the risk of injury or loss of life to citizens, police officers, and suspects,” the RPD statement continued. “Due to the details of the call, citizens saw an increased amount of Law Enforcement personnel in the area yesterday afternoon.”

The child was taken into protective custody without further incident, according to reports Tuesday afternoon.