Wednesday Farmers Market & School Supply Drive tomorrow – 5-7 pm in Riverton City Park!

Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market is up and running! With dozens of talented

vendors gathering every Wednesday from 5-7 pm, in Riverton City Park, RWFM has

something for everyone! Quality meats, sweet treats, farm-fresh dairy and eggs; the list

goes on and on, with more vendors joining every week!

This week’s highlight goes to The Farmer’s Wife, – our only full-season vendor offering a variety of items that begin with fresh goat’s milk! Tasty yogurts and various cheeses your taste buds wont be able to forget, this cute little booth even stocks homemade milk kefir that is both delicious and nutritious! You can find The Farmer’s Wife every week at the Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market, 5-7 pm, at booth #29, located under the shady treeline!

LaDonna Wilson is not only talented in the kitchen, but she also enjoys supporting and giving back to her community as well. With the new school year approaching, she will partake in her own annual school supply give-away; on August 3rd and 10th!

This week, Wednesday, July 27th, Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market and The Farmer’s Wife are teaming up in a school supply drive! Helpful donations include pencils, paper, crayons, tissues, glue sticks, $1, $5, etc. Even the smallest bit of support goes a long way for a child in need. We encourage you to head down to the market this week to participate. Oh, and did I mention, ALL DONATIONS WILL RECEIVE A RAFFLE ENTRY!! As, a little incentive, at 6:15 pm, Wednesday, July 27th, we will raffle an official RWFM reusable market bag AND a quart of yogurt directly from The Farmer’s Wife! See you at the market!



