Watch: Wreaths Across America Riverton 2023

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton’s Wreaths Across America was held today, December 16, at Mountain View Cemetary.

The ceremony started a little after 10:00 a.m., after which the wreath placement commenced. Volunteers placed around 700 wreaths on veterans’ graves this year: the biggest year ever, shared coordinator Karl Falken.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people and began in 1992 as an annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester. It continued to expand as an event that honors and remembers veterans laid to rest in more than 3,500 participating locations nationwide, with its year-round mission to “Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve, and Teach the next generation” the value of freedom.”

The Riverton ceremony included a prayer from Scott Muller, a proclamation from Mayor Tim Hancock, and additional words from coordinator Karl Falken, which included reading a letter from U.S. Senator Barrasso. Scott Muller (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Mayor Tim Hancock (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Karl Falken (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Watch today’s ceremony in the video below. h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10 h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10