(Rock Springs, WY) – Riverton boys basketball looks to wrap up the Flaming Gorge Classic perfect. After knocking off a pair of Idaho teams this week, Riverton will play the first game of the day against the Thunder Basin Bolts.

8:00 a.m. is the tipoff time from Rock Springs High School. Catch the game in the player below! Riverton basketball can be seen all season on our YouTube page and audio on 105.1 JACK-FM.