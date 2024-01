(Laramie, WY) – It’s the final day of the James Johnson Winter Showcase and Riverton has an afternoon double-header of varsity action against Laramie.

The Lady Wolverines are looking for their first win of the tournament and are scheduled to tip-off at 1:00 p.m. The Riverton boys are coming off of a convincing 66-20 win over Cheyenne South and will follow the girls around 2:30 p.m.

All Riverton basketball broadcasts can be viewed on our YouTube channel and radio coverage is on 105.1 JACK-FM!

