Riverton boys claim convincing win in Flaming Gorge Tourney opener

(Green River, WY) – The Riverton boys varsity basketball team opened a weekend of play in the Flaming Gorge Tournament with a 66-37 win over Bear Lake (Idaho) Thursday evening.

Spectators were limited for the late afternoon tournament opener at Green River High School, but the Riverton offensive output was anything but lacking. The Wolverines scored the game’s initial 14 points, and Bear Lake would trail by double-digits for the entire contest.

RHS established a comfortable 35-11 lead at the halftime break.

Advertisement

Bear Lake opened the second half with a renewed push, nearly matching its first half scoring output in the 3rd quarter, but an effective Wolverines offensive transition pushed the Riverton lead to 30 points.

RHS would coast on that margin to a convincing first win of the weekend.

Grace (Idaho) will be Riverton’s next Flaming Gorge Tournament opponent Friday night at approximately 7:30 PM.

Listen on 105.1 FM, or stream live video at County10.com.

Advertisement