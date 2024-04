(Fremont County, WY) – “Been a dry spell this year,” shared Shad Hamilton, who often visits Fremont County to backcountry ski.

Last weekend, Shad got out on Togwotee Pass and Two Ocean with his friends Chuck Schuster and Karla Wagner. Below is the video he shared.

The next day he was able to ski at his cabin in the southern Winds. Check out the video below.

Advertisement