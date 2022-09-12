Washakie Park wildfire just under 2500 acres, now 15% contained

(Fort Washakie, WY) – The Washakie Park wildfire, now in its sixth day, is reportedly 15% contained and is currently estimated to be 2,488 acres, according to InciWeb and fireweatheravalanche websites that were both updated today, Monday, September 12.

“Crews will continue to assess structure protection in Washakie Park and the St Lawrence Ranger Station,” according to the InciWeb update from September 11.

“All divisions will work direct on the fire line, conducting mop-up operations and securing the fire line for containment opportunities.

“The Wyoming UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) mod, equipped with an IR camera will conduct flights to give firefighters an aerial view of both the fire line and any spot fires that may be outside of the main fire perimeter.

“The Type 1 helicopter and the two Type 3 helicopters will continue water drops in communication with ground crews to work areas of heat.”

According to the fireweatheravalanche.org update, planned action includes “Direct and indirect line construction. Starting to cold trail perimeter, where acceptable.”

“Fire growth expected with returning dry conditions and temps back up to the 60s to 70s.”

