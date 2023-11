(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, there will be an increasing chance for precipitation for areas west of the Divide this morning and much of the day.

Warmer than average temperatures and some breezy winds are expected as well.

Highs will be in the 50’s for most today, with Dubois and the South Pass area a bit cooler in the upper 40’s.

Lows tonight will be in the 30’s. h/t NWSR