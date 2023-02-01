Warmer temperatures today look to continue through the weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the warm-up continues across the state today and looks to continue into the weekend.

Gusty winds in some areas may cause blowing snow, especially in neighboring Natrona County.

High temperatures vary across the county again today, with Dubois at 32 degrees, Lander and Jeffrey City in the lower 20’s, Pavillion and Riverton in the teens, and Shoshoni sticking to the single digits.

Advertisement

Lows tonight vary as well, with Dubois and Jeffrey City in the teens, Lander at 8 degrees, Pavillion at 0, and Shoshoni and Riverton in the negative single digits. h/t NWSR