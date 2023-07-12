Warm, windy again today; NWSR calling for warm rest of July

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, warm and sunny conditions are expected again today, although areas east of the Divide will see temperatures a few degrees cooler than yesterday as a weak cold front moves through.

Gusty winds return this afternoon and continue through the evening.

High temperatures will be in the 80’s for most today, with Dubois at 77 degrees, and Shoshoni at 90 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the 50’s. h/t NWSR

The NWSR is also calling for a much warmer second half of July. h/t NWSR